Recognize them? 3 suspects wanted in connection with 2 armed robberies at Cosmo Beauty Supply

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Cosmo Beauty Supply store near 56th and Capitol.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.

Police say the suspects entered the store and grabbed some merchandise. A store employee told them to put the merchandise back — when one of the suspects sprayed pepper spray in the employee’s face.

The employee was able to eventually take the merchandise away as the suspects left the store.

Police say one of the suspects came back to the store, grabbed a broom and dust pan, and threw it towards the employee.

Suspect #1 is described as a black man between the ages of 18-20, standing 5’9”-5’11” tall, weighing 160-180 pounds, with a light complexion and black, medium length hair with orange/blonde tips. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black zip-up jacket, a black V-neck shirt, black pants and black boots.

Suspect #2 is described as a black woman between the ages of 17-20, standing 5’-5’3” tall, weighing 160-180 pounds with a dark complexion and black hair in a long ponytail with a white bow. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with yellow writing on the back, a blue T-shirt with “NIKE” on the front, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a black woman, standing 5’6”-5’8” tall, and weighing 150-180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with North Face written on it in white letters, purple/blue sweat pants with white writing on the left leg and black winter boots.

The same suspects are wanted for a retail theft that took place just before this armed robbery at another Cosmo Beauty Store near North and Lisbon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.