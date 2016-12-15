“He got justice:” Sherman Park neighborhood reacts to charges filed in Sylville Smith case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the Sherman Park neighborhood, for some the decision to charge former Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, is bringing relief. There was concern riots are still a possibility with many still upset about the shooting.

The majority of people FOX6 News spoke with think criminal charges against the officer are appropriate after the shooting ruined parts of their neighborhood residents say they have not stopped living.

On one of Milwaukee's coldest days, there are still signs from one if its worst.

At Sherman and Burleigh, pumps from the former BP gas station remain charred and police tape remains on some trees.

Following the police shooting of Sylville Smith, the riots that followed destroyed several businesses.

People who live in the area are digesting the news, the officer has been criminally charged.

"It's unfortunate that it had to happen, that all the businesses the station and everything had to happen, but I'm glad he got justice. His family got justice for it," said Brandon Stephens, happy with decision.

Everyone FOX6 News spoke with, believes the DA made the right decision.

"From what I've been hearing he was 100% wrong so I am happy that justice is served," said Stephens.

While the neighborhood still shows signs of a night most will never forget, it is not frozen in time.

Nearby at Fond du Lac and Burleigh, Thursday is the grand re-opening at Jet Beauty -- a store heavily damaged during the riots.

"It was sad what happened. It was a storm, we got caught in it, we are here," said Silva Sandoval, Jet Beauty.

Silvia Sandoval lost her job when the store closed. She is thankful the owners were dedicated to bring it back.

"You just got to move on, get people to work, be here you know," said Sandoval.

While the store has re-opened on a day with news about the event that led to it being destroyed, she says employees are not thinking about the courtroom.

"Whatever is going on out there, we just focus right here," said Sandoval.

Neighbors nearby agree, hoping the tragedy that scarred the neighborhood will not define it.

"Hoping another spark don't come on and we can just live man," said Stephens.

Neighbors say they are confident regardless of what happens in the case, the worst is behind them. However, many remain nervous about the days ahead.