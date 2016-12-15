× MADACC announces “12 Days of Strays” with $12 adoption fees on available cats and dogs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) announced on Thursday, December 15th that adoption fees for all available cats and dogs will be $12 from December 17th through December 30th.

MADACC is trying to get all adoptable animals home by 2017!

The $12 adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A additional $12 license fee will apply for all Milwaukee County residents.

To expedite the adoption process and cut down on wait times, MADACC is encouraging interested adopters to complete a free and non-binding adoption application for pre-approval ahead of your arrival at MADACC.

You do not need to have an appointment to stop in and you can come in anytime MADACC is open to the public to see the adoptable cats available in our lobby. MADACC is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Nothing makes the staff and volunteers at MADACC happier than seeing animals go to a happy home by 2017!” says Kathy Shillinglaw, Outreach Coordinator for MADACC. “When you adopt a companion from our facility, you’re saving a life and taking home a cat or dog that has already received all the basic veterinary services completed,” Shillinglaw continued. “It is so important to our community to have as many animals as possible spayed or neutered and up to date on important vaccines that prevent distemper and rabies as well as having a microchip to ensure that if your animal is ever lost; we can quickly reunite your animal with you.”

You can find more information on their website at www.madacc.org or call 414-649-8640. An online application is available here.