× Update: Kenosha County officials identify victim in crash on Highway SA

KENOSHA COUNTY — A fatal crash happened in Kenosha County on Tuesday afternoon, December 20th — on County Highway SA near 256th Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles — and happened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The operator of one of the vehicles did not survive. Officials have identified that person as 20-year-old Irmalicia Trevino of Paddock Lake.

Officials indicate in a news release that Trevino’s vehicle lost control. It left the roadway and came back across the eastbound lane and was struck by the second vehicle in the driver’s door area.

The operator and an occupant of the second vehicle were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials noted that at the time of the crash, the roadway was snow-covered and slippery due to blowing and drifting. Road conditions and traveling too fast for those conditions are predominant factors in this crash. Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.