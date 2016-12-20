× 52-year-old man arrested for third OWI offense after crash involving delivery truck

RICHFIELD — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say a 52-year-old man was arrested for his third drunk driving offense after a crash on December 14th in Richfield.

It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. near Hillside Road and Maple Grove Road.

Sheriff’s officials say an initial report indicated the man was trapped in his vehicle as a result of the collision.

A deputy arrived on scene and instructed the man to roll down the window.

The deputy then reached into the car, unlocked the door and assisted the “trapped” man out of his car.

During the initial interview with the man, the deputy noted numerous signs of intoxication. Additionally, the driver indicated he had been drinking beer before the accident. When asked how many, he replied, “8, 10, 12, 14. I don’t know.”

While awaiting the results of the preliminary breath test done at the scene, he told the deputy it was his goal to be three times the legal limit, and if not, he would be disappointed.

The initial investigation revealed the man rear-ended a delivery truck.

Neither driver was injured.