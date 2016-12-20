× Arrested: K-9 unit tracks suspect following assault in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — A 22-year-old man from Illinois was taken into custody by Fond du Lac police Monday, December 19th in connection with an assault. One of the department’s K-9 units was used to track the suspect.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of N. Peters Avenue and Arndt Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a complaint that a man was assaulting a woman.

Upon arrival, officers determined that both the man and woman were inside an apartment at that location and would not answer the door.

Hearing a cry for help from the woman, officers entered the apartment. Once inside, officers found the 19-year-old female victim but the male subject had jumped off the second story balcony and fled on foot.

The suspect was later located inside a storage garage for a local apartment complex that he had broken into. The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Illinois, was apprehended through use of the K-9.

He is currently held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of battery, first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, entry into a locked building, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting/obstructing an officer.