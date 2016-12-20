Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to see comprehensive plan on juvenile prisons

Posted 1:18 pm, December 20, 2016, by
Capitol in Madison

Capitol in Madison

MADISON — Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’d like to see a comprehensive plan on how the state handles juvenile offenders in the wake of investigations into wrongdoing at the Lincoln Hills prison.

But Vos said Tuesday that no such report can be done until ongoing investigations at Lincoln Hills are complete. The FBI has been investigating since February and Attorney General Brad Schimel said Monday that the probe he ended in April could be re-started.

Gov. Scott Walker has said he’s open to having the state help pay for a new juvenile corrections center in Milwaukee County.

Vos says he has always believed that offenders should be kept as close to home as possible. But he says Lincoln Hills could also be a part of the mix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s