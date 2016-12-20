× Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to see comprehensive plan on juvenile prisons

MADISON — Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’d like to see a comprehensive plan on how the state handles juvenile offenders in the wake of investigations into wrongdoing at the Lincoln Hills prison.

But Vos said Tuesday that no such report can be done until ongoing investigations at Lincoln Hills are complete. The FBI has been investigating since February and Attorney General Brad Schimel said Monday that the probe he ended in April could be re-started.

Gov. Scott Walker has said he’s open to having the state help pay for a new juvenile corrections center in Milwaukee County.

Vos says he has always believed that offenders should be kept as close to home as possible. But he says Lincoln Hills could also be a part of the mix.