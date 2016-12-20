Court finds probable cause to bind Matthew Botcher over for trial

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee County judge found probable cause on Tuesday, December 20th to bind 33-year-old Matthew Botcher over for trial.

Botcher is scheduled on January 4, 2017 to enter pleas to two charges in connection with a child enticement case that happened in Cudahy. They include:

Child enticement

Attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the neighborhood near Edgerton and Swift in Cudahy on Tuesday, December 6th for a possible sex offense complaint. A 13-year-old girl told police as she walked near Cudahy High School, she “observed a car with a male driver drive past her and look at her.” A few moments later, the car drove by again. The complaint indicates “the vehicle stopped in the roadway and the male driver said to her, ‘hey sexy.’” The girl told police “she had never been talked to like that before and it made her feel uncomfortable so she continued to walk.”

The complaint indicates a short time later, the same car pulled up along side the girl once more “and the male driver asked her if she wanted to have sex.” When the girl stated she was 13, “the driver responded, ‘so?’”

A release was sent out to the Wisconsin Crime Alert System based on the girl’s story. The complaint says “several leads were generated including a tip that the person could be Matthew Botcher.”

On December 8th, the complaint indicates police spoke with Botcher about the incident involving the 13-year-old girl. He “initially denied that he had any involvement.” During an interview at the police station, Botcher “denied speaking to anyone, but he did say, ‘hey baby’ to a female who was walking and then he drove off.” Botcher told police he “drove by the female two times before he said this. He did not remember saying anything about having sex.” At that point, Botcher requested to leave the police station and he was allowed to leave.

Later on December 8th, police went to Botcher’s residence to arrest him. He was told he was being arrested for child enticement.

The complaint indicates Botcher was “accused of making inappropriate comments to a 13-year-old girl” back in 2005. Police had also “received a 2007 complaint involving a different 13-year-old girl who received a sexual text message from Botcher.”