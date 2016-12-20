Donate generously: FOX6, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin thank you for supporting Food for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin thank you for supporting Food for the Holidays this Season of Giving! Our food drive and phone bank are now closed.

But you can still make a donation. Just stop by any Associated Bank branch to drop off non-perishable food items or make a cash donation. Or to donate online by CLICKING HERE.

Your donation will play an important role in helping Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin put food on the table for families in need this holiday season.

Thank you again for your generous support.