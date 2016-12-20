Police: Boy struck by vehicle near 6th & Cherry on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 3:32 pm, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 04:14PM, December 20, 2016
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a ten-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street near 6th and Cherry on Milwaukee’s north side on Tuesday afternoon, December 20th.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries — and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver is cooperating with police.

