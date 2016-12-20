“I was just flabbergasted:” Nebraska woman gets Bill Gates as her secret Santa

A Reddit user got the best possible secret Santa: Bill Gates.

As part of the website’s annual secret Santa gift exchange, a Nebraska woman named Alicia was more than a little surprised to learn the world’s richest man had sent her a box of gifts.

“I was just flabbergasted,” she wrote on her Reddit post.

Gates, it turns out, is a very generous gift-giver.

Alicia, a 30-year-old video-game lover, found several video games, a classic NES video game system, some video-game related paraphanlia and a picture in which Gates photoshopped himself in with Alicia, her husband and her dog.

“I lost it y’all,” she wrote on Reddit. “I did. I started screaming like a little girl to my mom on the phone…I was just blown away!”

Gates has surprised Reddit users as a secret Santa four years in a row, one website reported.

“I’m just blown away by his generosity, which went even further than all these gifts because he submitted a donation to in my name to give more students the chance to learn computer science,” Alicia wrote.