Large selections of yarn: Yarn Junkie and Gifts is for yarn lovers of all ages

Posted 8:10 am, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 09:49AM, December 20, 2016

MILWAUKEE -- From knitting to crocheting and sewing -- there's a place made just for yarn lovers. Kramp spent the morning checking out Yarn Junkie and Gifts.

About Yarn Junkie and Gifts (website)

Yarn Junkie and Gifts is for yarn lovers of all ages. We offer one of the largest selections of yarn in the Milwaukee area. We're focused on promoting the art of knitting, crocheting, looming and sewing.  We carry a wide variety of yarns, yarn accessories and gifts. Classes are also available for those who may be interested in learning how to knit, crochet or sew.

 Yarn Junkie and Gifts is also committed to supporting local crafters. We have hand crafted originals from some of the area's finest yarn, fabric and jewelry designers!

