Marquette University basketball players shop for Christmas gifts; donate them to Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Members of Marquette University's basketball team shopped at the Meijer store in Wauwatosa Tuesday, December 20th -- for children in need.

The MU basketball players then delivered the gifts at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission -- donating them to some children who will enjoy a special Christmas, thanks to their efforts.

"I truly believe the biggest gift that you can give is the gift of giving, and for our guys to share in this today to provide hopefully a better Christmas for a number of people is really an outstanding opportunity," Steve Wojciechowski, MU head coach said.

PHOTO GALLERY