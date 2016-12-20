Milwaukee Bucks shine the light on MCTS bus driver who helped 2 lost children

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks gave some much deserved attention to Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver Jeannie Mitchell on Tuesday evening, December 20th.

Mitchell was driving her usual Route 35 trip on Wednesday, October 12th when she noticed two young children walking alone down the sidewalk on Hopkins Street north of Hampton Avenue. Mitchell stopped the bus, opened the door and asked the children if they were lost.

“I stopped and said, you know, ‘These children are by themselves.’ So I decided to pull over and ask the kids where they were going and who were they with,” Mitchell told reporters in October.

The bus camera system showed how she dealt with the children.

Mitchell got off the bus, asked the children more questions and realized the pair did not know where they were going. She contacted MCTS dispatch who called police to the scene.

A Milwaukee police officer helped the one-year-old boy and five-year-old girl contact their mom. The children say they walked away from their babysitter — and were trying to go to a relative’s house but got lost.

"If the parent hadn't showed up, I would still be thinking 'What happened to those children?' But once the police showed up and did their part, I felt a lot better," Mitchell said.

The Bucks heard about Mitchell’s story and highlighted her actions before Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team also paid for Mitchell and her family to have dinner and attend the game.

1 Comment

  • deletedagain

    These things happen every day and most of them get overlooked. I’m glad that the Bucks recognize the value of people like this. There are a lot of good people out there. You just have to look for them.

