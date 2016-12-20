Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office receives children’s books, backpacks for use during crisis situations

Posted 5:36 pm, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 07:25PM, December 20, 2016

MILWAUKEE -- Some help was delivered to first responders in Milwaukee County this holiday season.

1,250 children's books, along with 1,250 drawstring backpacks contained within 125 first responder backpacks were dropped off at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, December 20th -- filled with children's books and backpacks.

The backpacks can be given to children to help comfort them in times of crisis.

"The cop can go to the back of the car, crack it open, pull out one of these red backpacks, and start to divert the child's attention from what's happening with mom or dad," Edward Bailey, Milwaukee County Sheriff's inspector said.

"If there's an opportunity to emotionally remove them from that situation, that can be very positive for the child, but very positive for the first responder as well because they have the ability to provide a solution," Curtis Fuszard, REACH-A-Child executive director said.

REACH-A-Child

REACH-A-Child has been providing these types of resources to first responders for nearly a decade -- since 2007. Leaders said by the end of December, every State Patrol vehicle in Wisconsin will be carrying a first responder bag with the books and drawstring backpacks.

This program is funded by donations from the public.

