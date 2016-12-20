9 people charged after toddler found locked inside box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. -- Nine people in Indiana are facing charges after deputies discovered a 3-year-old girl locked inside a wooden box.

After reports of child abuse, officers with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office searched a property on Dec. 14th and found the girl inside a locked plywood box in the living room, WSBT reports. The girl was said to be kept in it for extended periods of time, authorities say.

Patricia Meeks, 18, Donna Short, 42 and Christopher Short, 25, were charged with child neglect. Six other people were charged with failure to report child abuse.

Complete list of charges:

Neglect of a dependent

Donna Short, 42

Christopher Short, 25

Patricia Meeks, 18

Failure to report child abuse

Michael Meeks, 19

Thelma Meeks, 38

Derrick Butala, 36

Shawn Griffin, 18

Anna Senesac, 19

Timothy Senesac, 18

The 3-year-old girl and five juveniles were released to the custody of the Pulaski County Indiana Department of Child Services.