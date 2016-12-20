Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers delivers check for $38K to Salvation Army after autograph signing

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday, December 20th delivered a check for $38,018.66 to the Salvation Army of Brown County after his autograph signing at Lambeau Field on December 12th.

Rodgers pledged a dollar-for-dollar match for donations made during his autograph signing on December 12th at the Lambeau Field Atrium — meaning he wasn’t just giving his time, but his money too.

Even at a suggested donation of $100, fans said it was well worth it.

The signing was limited to the first 200 people in line, and some started staking out their spot early on December 12th — 2:30 a.m. for a couple from Appleton. They were the very first to show up.

“Absolutely worth it. I mean, what a nice guy. He came out here and bought pizza for everyone in line, wishing everybody holiday greetings. It was just awesome,” Mark Stelzl said.

With 200 people at $100 per autograph, that’s $20,000. But Rodgers himself pledged to match the total from Monday night alone, which meant nearly $40,000 for the Salvation Army.

And how about a triple option?

His Packers teammates have also been signing for the Salvation Army, and Rodgers has committed to matching their totals too.

“We’ve already raised nearly $10,000 through autograph signings from other Packers players,” Major Bob Mueller with the Salvation Army of Brown County said.

All the money raised will go towards families, seniors and the homeless in the Green Bay area.

“It’s a win for the fans. It’s a win for the Salvation Army and the community. I mean, it’s just great that he would take the time to come out here and do this. Plus he’s matching the funds. He’s matching everybody that comes out here today. It’s just fantastic,” a fan said.