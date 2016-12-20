× Regency Mall in Racine sold for $9.6 million

RACINE — The Regency Mall in Racine was priced at $9.6 million when it sold last week to Georgia investor Hull Property Group in a portfolio deal that included two other malls.

The mall is on Durand Avenue in Racine, and has been going through changes since losing its Sears store in 2014 and J.C.Penny the following year.

Those anchor store spaces were refilled with Dunham Sports, Ross Dress for Less, Party City and Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.