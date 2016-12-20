× Texas mother fatally shot while trying to sell jewelry to raise money for Christmas gift for daughter

ARLINGTON, Texas — Authorities in Texas are looking for two men who may have information about the death of a mother — shot and killed while trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy her six-year-old daughter a Christmas gift.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in this case for information leading to the arrest and grand jury indictment of the person or persons responsible for the death of 33-year-old April Vancleave, Arlington police said in a news release Tuesday, December 20th.

Vancleave on December 15th went to meet a buyer near a Target store in Arlington. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram says Vancleave brought her husband along out of an abundance of caution. When the buyer didn’t show, police said Vancleave and her husband returned to her apartment complex.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Vancleave’s husband dropped her off and left for work.

Vancleave was then confronted in the parking lot by an unknown individual and shot during an altercation.

It happened in broad daylight — around noon.

Vancleave later died at a hospital.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department told the Star-Telegram that investigators believe the potential buyers followed the couple to their apartment complex, then likely tried to rob Vancleave after she was dropped off in the parking lot.

Vancleave had been trying to sell the jewelry in order to raise enough money to buy her daughter, Lilly, a Christmas gift, her relatives told the newspaper.

Police have released video showing two persons of interest in this case. Police said two men were caught on surveillance camera walking out of the Target store, and then leaving in a red pickup truck on December 15th.

Police are seeking the public’s help locating the two men shown in the surveillance video.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe.com account has been established to pay for Vancleave’s funeral.