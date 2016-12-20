Truck crash near turnpike spills 40,000 pounds of syrup

Posted 2:42 pm, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 02:51PM, December 20, 2016

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of syrup has jackknifed near the New Jersey Turnpike, spilling its load onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning crash, which occurred in South Brunswick.

Authorities say the syrup shifted as the driver was trying to make a turn.

The trailer split in half. Its gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel.

Two westbound lanes of Route 32 were briefly closed while the syrup and fuel were cleaned up. But no major traffic delays were reported.

