27-year-old victim of horrific crash over Hoan Bridge was from Seoul, South Korea; a graduate of UWM

MILWAUKEE — Authorities on Tuesday, December 20th identified a man who died when his pickup truck plunged off a Milwaukee bridge in icy conditions.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Christopher Weber died about 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 19th after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

Black ice was reported on Milwaukee-area roads on Monday morning, leading to a dicey morning commute for motorists.

Below is Weber’s obituary:

Christopher J. Weber, 27, of Milwaukee passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Milwaukee. He was born on July 3, 1989 in Seoul, South Korea. Christopher was a 2008 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School and 2014 graduate of UW-Milwaukee. He was very active with the high school football team and the Red Devils Youth Team. Christopher is survived by his parents, Debra (William) Myrick, of Asheville, NC, and Craig Weber, of Delavan; a brother, Jeremy (Amanda Christiansen) Weber; a nephew, Malikai; a niece, Evelynn; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Weber; aunts, Susan Maier, Sarah (Tony) Winn, Geri (Chris) Furseth, and Stacy Weber; an uncle, Michael (Karen) Weber; and many cousins. Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Carol Maier; and paternal grandfather, Winston Weber. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Christ Episcopal Church, 503 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to your local food pantry.

A post on the Facebook page for the “Odd Duck” on S. Kinnickinnic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue indicates the restaurant will be closed on Friday, December 23rd to allow employees to attend Weber’s funeral services.