Attorney for family of man struck by ATF van says they want proof he shot himself, and they want to know when

MILWAUKEE -- Family members of a man who died after federal agents tried to arrest him told FOX6 News they don't believe he killed himself.

Authorities maintain 40-year-old Bruce Young died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound -- adding that him being run down by an ATF van didn't play a role in his death.

This happened on Thursday, December 15th near 34th and Greenfield.

FOX6 News obtained exclusive video, showing Young being struck by the ATF van. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 20th confirmed Young was struck by that ATF van -- but officials said they couldn't release anything more, other than to say Young shot himself.

Young's lawyer said Wednesday, December 21st the family is suspicious.

The video, shot from a driver's dashboard shows Young walking into Greenfield Avenue. It shows the ATF van strike him from behind.

Federal agents had gone to the area Thursday to arrest Young.

"We don`t know much about the details of what they`ve turned up so far so. In essence, we`re going to be conducting our own investigation," John Birdsall, Young's attorney said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved death.

A DOJ spokesman told FOX6 News the van striking Young did not cause his death. Rather, his death was a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Birdsall said he and Young's family have confirmed Young was shot, but relatives said they don't believe Young pulled the trigger.

"I`ve known him for 20 years," Birdsall said.

Most recently, Birdsall represented Young over the summer when he was arrested in Fond du Lac County, accused of his third OWI offense and fleeing police. Young was out on bond and awaiting trial in that case.

On Thursday, during the attempted arrest of Young, a search warrant reveals police went through his storage locker in Germantown after getting a tip from an informant who indicated Young had "explosive compounds and deactivated hand grenades which he was returning to working order."

The warrant says police found ammunition, empty grenades, fireworks and gunpowder.

"I`ll take them at their word but I haven`t heard anything about whether any of this was illegal," Birdsall said.

Birdsall said what he wants now is proof Young shot himself, and when it happened -- before or after an ATF agent ran him down.

"That`s the ultimate question, isn`t it? And we want the answer to that question," Birdsall said.

Birdsall said Young's family is going to have a private autopsy done.

Outside of that, he said they're letting the investigation play out.