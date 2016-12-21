× Be a part of the 49th year of “Kids from Wisconsin:” Auditions over 5 days in February

MILWAUKEE — “Kids from Wisconsin” is accepting applications for its February auditions to find 33 singers, dancers and musicians to be a part of its 49th year.

“Kids from Wisconsin” is part of an entertainment tradition created for Wisconsin’s talented youth back in 1969.

Their formal introduction to performance was at the Wisconsin State Fair and they opened for many high-profile acts. Today, the pride and passion that enlightened that early music, lives on through a Kids from Wisconsin Revue.

Performing live annually for more than 120,000 across Wisconsin and the Midwest, the Kids from Wisconsin presents great entertainment with some of Wisconsin’s most talented performers ages 15-20. The revue is produced in collaboration with some of the country’s best writers, arrangers and choreographers.

The “Kids from Wisconsin” maintain a broad repertoire of music that includes the American favorites, big band, 50’s- 80’s classics, Motown, country, Broadway and current top hits, filling a two-hour fully-staged performance.

The auditions will take place in five cities in four days, allowing youth from all over Wisconsin a chance to be a part of the 49th year of “Kids from Wisconsin:”

February 19 – Platteville (2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.) at UW-Platteville, Center for the Arts

February 24 – Eau Claire (4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.) at UW-Eau Claire, Haas Fine Arts Building

February 25 – Schofield (8:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) at Mountain Bay Elementary School

February 25 – Green Bay (2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.) at UW-Green Bay, Studio Arts #1

February 26 – Milwaukee (10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Applications can be found HERE.

It is recommended that the application be in by January 9th to guarantee a time slot.

Applicants who apply before January 9th will be informed of an audition time two weeks prior to auditions. The adjudicators will also have a chance to look over the student’s information in advance.

There is a $20 audition fee to be paid at the time of the audition.

Applicants that apply after the 9th will be placed into “Open Call.” A number will be given upon arrival.

When slots become available, those waiting with their number should be ready to audition. There is no audition fee for “Open Call.” Adjudicators receive the student’s audition information at the time of the audition. When applying online, place “Open Call” under the comment section, after selecting the audition location.