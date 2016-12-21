Cheatham’s 19 paces Marquette past SIU-Edwardsville 89-56

MILWAUKEE — Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting and led five players in double figures as Marquette defeated SIU-Edwardsville 89-56 on Wednesday night in the first meeting between the schools.

Luke Fischer added 15 points, Jajuan Johnson 14, while Sam Hauser and Duane Wilson scored 11 each for the Golden Eagles, who shot 53 percent from the floor, making 32 of 60 field goals. Marquette forced 22 turnovers and had 17 assists, Johnson leading with five.

Marquette (9-3) tied the game at 15 on Sam Hauser’s jumper with 10:38 before halftime. Marquette took control from there outscoring the Cougars 30-12 to close the half.

The Golden Eagles made 19 of 22 free throws (86 percent). Marquette wrapped up its non-conference schedule and breaks until the Big East opener Dec. 28 against Georgetown.

Jalen Henry led Edwardsville (4-9) with 14 points. SIUE coach Jon Harris was a four-year letter winner at Marquette from 1998-2002.