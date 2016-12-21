× Fire causes $10,000 in damage to Baptista’s Bakery in Franklin, no one hurt

FRANKLIN — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, December 21st were called out to the scene of a fire at Baptista’s Bakery on Oakwood Park Drive in Franklin. The call came in shortly after 1 a.m.

Officials say the blaze appears to have started in an oven. It caused approximately $10,000 to the machine and contents.

Employees were able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived on scene. Firefighters made sure there were no hot spots.

The building was evacuated and no one was hurt.

