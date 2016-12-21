Fire causes $10,000 in damage to Baptista’s Bakery in Franklin, no one hurt

Posted 5:55 am, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 05:58AM, December 21, 2016
Fire at Baptista's Bakery in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, December 21st were called out to the scene of a fire at Baptista’s Bakery on Oakwood Park Drive in Franklin. The call came in shortly after 1 a.m.

Officials say the blaze appears to have started in an oven. It caused approximately $10,000 to the machine and contents.

Employees were able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived on scene. Firefighters made sure there were no hot spots.

The building was evacuated and no one was hurt.

Fire at Baptista's Bakery in Franklin

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s