Fire crews dispatched to scene of 2-alarm fire near Goldendale & Holy Hill in Germantown

Posted 8:49 pm, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 09:30PM, December 21, 2016
Developing story

GERMANTOWN — Fire crews on Wednesday night, December 21st were on the scene of a two-alarm fire near Goldendale and Holy Hill in Germantown.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a farm house in the area.

No injuries have been reported. No one was home when this fire started.

Fire crews were expected to be on scene for several hours.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

