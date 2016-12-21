× Fire crews dispatched to scene of 2-alarm fire near Goldendale & Holy Hill in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Fire crews on Wednesday night, December 21st were on the scene of a two-alarm fire near Goldendale and Holy Hill in Germantown.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a farm house in the area.

No injuries have been reported. No one was home when this fire started.

Fire crews were expected to be on scene for several hours.

