Food from Carnevor, Calderone Club, BelAir Cantina to be served at shelters, transitional housing this week

Food from three popular Milwaukee restaurants — Carnevor, Calderone Club and BelAir Cantina will be served at homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities this week.

The event, dubbed “3 Days of Christmas,” includes meals at Sojourner Family Peace Center, Hope House’s St. Catherine’s Residence and Pathfinders in Milwaukee.

People staying at Sojourner Truth House on Wednesday, December 21st would feast on Carnevor steaks and truffled mashed potatoes.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Calderone Club will serve a lunch of salad, pasta, polpette and salsiccia alla griglio at Hope House’s St. Catherine’s Residence.

BelAir will provide lunch on Friday, December 23rd at Pathfinders.

Sponsors include Associated Bank, Kohl’s Corp. and Phoenix Investors.

Several Wisconsin professional athletes, including Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver and current Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb have donated items for gifts for the residents.