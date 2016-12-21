MILWAUKEE -- If you've ever watched Real Milwaukee -- you know you never know what's going to happen on this show! So as we close 2016 -- we thought we'd take a look back at some of this year's best on and off-air bloopers and blunders.
Hilarious! Take a look back at some of this year’s best bloopers and blunders
-
Bucks give back, spend time with members of U.S. Armed Forces: “Great to meet them and their kids”
-
Drug mail-back initiative makes it easier to dispose of unused prescriptions
-
“You don’t know what you have until you lose it:” After months of rehab, Desert Dome ready to reopen
-
“Honored to sponsor the return:” WaterStone Bank to bring Milwaukee Air & Water Show back in 2017
-
Medical examiner: 4 children under the age of 3 dead as a result of drug overdoses this year
-
-
“We have a transformation:” MKE United wants to know what matters to Milwaukee residents
-
Open enrollment underway for those seeking health insurance through federal marketplace
-
Five ways owning a pet boosts your bank account
-
Have you started your holiday shopping? Get a look at this year’s top tech gifts
-
“There is a price to be paid:” Milwaukee woman warns about free real estate seminars
-
-
“They find all your information:” Scammers target businesses for their identity to defraud other companies
-
It’s National Caramel Apple Day! Tips, tricks to help you make the sweet treat at home
-
“Fight Against the Flu:” There’s only one option this year — the flu shot