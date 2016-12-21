Looking for holiday dinner ideas? Easy recipe using one of Wisconsin’s favorite beef cuts

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef tenderloin with a cranberry balsamic sauce.
Ingredients
1 whole beef Tenderloin Roast (about 4 to 5 pounds)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
1 tablespoon pepper
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons finely chopped shallots
1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Heat oven to 425°F. Combine thyme and pepper; reserve 1 teaspoon seasoning mixture for sauce. Press remaining seasoning mixture evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.
- Place Roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 45 to 55 minutes for medium rare; 55 to 65 minutes for medium doneness.
- Remove Roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer Roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10° to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
- Meanwhile prepare sauce. Combine vinegar and shallots in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in cranberry sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 6 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in reserved seasoning and salt.
Carve Roast into slices; serve with sauce.