Looking for holiday dinner ideas? Easy recipe using one of Wisconsin's favorite beef cuts

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef tenderloin with a cranberry balsamic sauce.

Ingredients

1 whole beef Tenderloin Roast (about 4 to 5 pounds)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
1 tablespoon pepper
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons finely chopped shallots
1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 425°F. Combine thyme and pepper; reserve 1 teaspoon seasoning mixture for sauce. Press remaining seasoning mixture evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.
  2. Place Roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 45 to 55 minutes for medium rare; 55 to 65 minutes for medium doneness.
  3. Remove Roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer Roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10° to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
  4. Meanwhile prepare sauce. Combine vinegar and shallots in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in cranberry sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 6 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in reserved seasoning and salt.

Carve Roast into slices; serve with sauce.

