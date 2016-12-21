× Man taken to hospital by Flight for Life after crashing vehicle during police pursuit

DODGE COUNTY — A 26-year-old Madison man was transported to the hospital by Flight for Flight early Wednesday morning, December 21st after he crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit. The incident happened in Dodge County.

The police pursuit began shortly after 2:20 a.m., after a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling westbound in the Town of Emmet on STH 16 near STH 26.

After making contact, the deputy had reason to detain the driver of the vehicle for investigation of impaired driving.

Authorities say during attempts to detain the driver, he escaped and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated and continued southbound on STH 26 for approximately 0.9 miles before the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest.

The operator was not wearing his seat belt, and upon exiting the vehicle, he fled the scene of the crash on foot. He was located a short time later and taken into custody.

At that time, Flight for Life was contacted and the driver was transported to Aurora Summit hospital in Oconomowoc for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the male operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Both drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors, and this incident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown Fire and Paramedics, Waterloo Fire and EMS, Flight for Life, and Emergency Starting and Towing.