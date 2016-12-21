× Medical examiner identifies woman found frozen on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has identified the 64-year-old woman who was found dead outside of her residence near 15th and Rogers earlier this week. She is Mary Perez.

Perez was found frozen on the back stairs leading to her apartment around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 19th. It was a neighbor that discovered the body.

Investigators found no trauma on Perez — and the final cause of death is pending toxicology. Officials say this death is being investigated as probable hypothermia.

