× Milwaukee Admirals blanked by Grand Rapids Griffins 3-0

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Goalie Eddie Pasquale stopped 27 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night, December 21st at Van Andel Arena.

It was the first time the Admirals were shutout this season. The last time Milwaukee was on the wrong end of a shutout was Mar. 1, 2016 at Lake Erie.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Admirals and extended Milwaukee’s winless streak at Van Andel Arena to nine games. The Ads haven’t won in Grand Rapids since Jan. 31, 2015.

Grand Rapids led 2-0 after the first period on a pair of goals from Evgeny Svechnikov. The first was scored at :26 as he went to the net on a breakaway from the Admirals blue line. He added a power play goal with a shot from the slot at 17:57.

The Griffins took a 3-0 lead at 2:35 of the third period when Robbie Russo sent a shot from the left point into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Milwaukee travels to Chicago to play the Wolves Thurs., Dec. 22.

The Admirals return home Mon., Dec. 26 to host Chicago at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.