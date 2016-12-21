Milwaukee County Zoo offers 5 days of FREE admission during the holiday break; Dec. 26-30

MILWAUKEE — Looking for something to do with the family during the holiday break?

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering FIVE DAYS of FREE admission beginning the day after Christmas.

You can visit the zoo for FREE from Monday, December 26th through Friday, December 30th.

Zoo officials said you can visit the winter-loving animals, stroll through the warm indoor exhibits and even see the adorable, brand new tiger cubs!

The Milwaukee County Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. during “Free Admission Week.”

Regular $12 parking and concession fees apply.

Additionally, Milwaukee County residents with ID can receive FREE zoo admission on Christmas Day, December 25th and New Year’s Day, January 1st.

The Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.