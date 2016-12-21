× Milwaukee police: 5 arrested for role in south side strong-armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested five individuals for their role in a south side strong-armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Metro PCS near 34th Street and National Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on December 20 for a report of a robbery.

According to police, two suspects entered the store and stole two cell phones. A male employee confronted the suspects and was punched by one of them.

The suspects fled in a green Pontiac and a few minutes later District Two officers stopped the car on the 27th Street Viaduct. The stolen phones were found in the car and five individuals inside were taken into custody.

The arrested individuals include a 17-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman.

Investigators are also looking into whether some of these suspects could have committed a theft at another Metro PCS store near 27th and State just prior to the incident on National Avenue.

Milwaukee Police will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.