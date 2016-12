× Police: 25-year-old man shot, seriously hurt during argument near 18th & Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, December 21st near 18th and Greenfield.

Police say a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an argument with an acquaintance.

He suffered a serious injury and was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek the suspect.