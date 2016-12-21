× Police: Suspects armed with hammer rob Pleasant Prairie business

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business on Sheridan Road south of 116th Street on Tuesday, December 20th.

Police responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were told that two individuals, using a hammer as a weapon, left the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

The individuals left the business, traveling southbound on Sheridan Road. Their vehicle was described as a white and blue, 1990’s Ford pickup truck. The tailgate of the pickup truck was described as white with a blue stripe.

One of the individuals was described as a white male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a dark coat and an orange knit cap. The second individual was described as a black male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a dark, thick coat and having short facial hair.

The Pleasant Prairie Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that may be related to this matter is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 800-807-8477.