Recognize them? Police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Save More Foods

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Save More Foods near 24th and Locust.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on December 20th.
According to police, the suspects walked into the store and pointed guns at an employee. The suspects stole money and then fled on foot.
Suspect #1 is described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5’6” tall, and weighing around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat over a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and wearing plastic/latex type gloves.
Suspect #2 is described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5’7” tall, and weighing around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.
6 comments
The boss
Felons on the job!
Requesting accountability
Hopefully someone from the community will Id as the ongoing problem of young felons is causing too many problems. Random shooting killings such as recent young female, businesses getting feed up, and the people that suffer are decent in the neighborhoods that cannot afford to loose businesses, jobs and LIVES. See a felon, report a felon!
So what
Well said.
BG
WTF! THUGS get a JOB!
Libsareliars
2 black guys. What a shock!!
michael
he is a nice kid.. he wouldnt do that.. thats the whites that want to make him look like that… SMIRK