Recognize them? Police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Save More Foods

Posted 10:38 am, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 03:05PM, December 21, 2016

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Save More Foods near 24th and Locust.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on December 20th.

According to police, the suspects walked into the store and pointed guns at an employee. The suspects stole money and then fled on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5’6” tall, and weighing around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat over a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and wearing plastic/latex type gloves.

Suspect #2 is described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5’7” tall, and weighing around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

