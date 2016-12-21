Recognize them? Sheboygan police seek 2 men involved in theft from Citgo gas station

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police need your help identifying two men involved in a theft from the Citgo gas station on Washington Avenue near S. Taylor Avenue.

It happened on Tuesday, December 20th around 1:30 a.m.

Police say two men entered the gas station and purchased an item.

It is believed they planned on stealing from the clerk, but a citizen entered and thwarted the initial attempt. A short time later, the two men re-entered the Citgo and went directly to the clerk asking to purchase an item. At one point, one of the men grabbed an undetermined amount of money from the register before both men fled on foot in an easterly direction.

No weapon was displayed during this incident, and no threats were made.

A possible suspect vehicle is described as a 2001-2006 purple Dodge Stratus — as one was observed in the area by a witness.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime should contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333 or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM (1-877-283-8436).