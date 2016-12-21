Say bye-bye to belly bloat: 8 tricks to help you feel comfortable in no time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We've all been there. Enjoyed a little too much food -- and Boom! Welcome bloated belly. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with eight tricks to help you feel comfortable in no time.

SLOW DOWN & CHEW FOOD

• About half of gas in the digestive system is swallowed air from eating too fast, chewing gum, using straws or chewing on candy.

OVEREATING

• Overeating is probably the most common cause of bloating. Smaller portions should ease the bloat.

SKIP FATTY MEALS

• It slows down the speed at which food can leave the stomach and enter the small digestion.

LIMIT FERMENTABLE SUGARS

• Experiment with limiting dried fruit, apples, garlic, onion, beans and wheat to see if that makes a difference.

DITCH CARBONATED BEVERAGES

• They add gas to your system and increase bloating.

PEPPERMINT

• It alleviates gas by relaxing the digestive tract and boosting normal peristalsis

GINGER

• Ginger is a powerful digestive aid and can provide relief from bloating.

DIGESTIVE ENZYMES

• Digestive enzymes are small proteins that act on specific molecules within foods to break them down.