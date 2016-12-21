“Senseless murder over foolishness:” Milwaukee’s police chief reacts to fatal shooting of pregnant teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's police chief called the murder of 15-year-old Melanie Johnson the result of "foolishness." That response came on Wednesday, December 21st after police identified and charged two men in Johnson's death on Tuesday.

Investigators believe this was not a random crime, but Johnson was not the intended target.

The teen, who was pregnant at the time, was inside her home near 35th and Silver Spring on December 12th when police say 18-year-old Alex Dixon and 19-year-old Martaouse Holloway shot at the house from outside. Two bullets struck and killed Johnson.

According to the criminal complaint, those close to the family said Johnson's brother may have had an ongoing issue with Dixon and Holloway because he was dating a girl who was the mother of Dixon's child.

Nine days after the crime, Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn called for the violence against children to end.

"I mean, how many young people have we had murdered in the city in the last three years because imbeciles with guns shot up the wrong house -- or meant to shoot somebody else -- or were shooting at each other," Flynn said. "We have a senseless murder over foolishness. It's awful. We're glad we've made an arrest. We know we're seeking another suspect. So we'll be able to solve this crime so to speak, but it's a little consolation to the families."

"We can't fix this issue until more people send the consistent message that using deadly violence to redress beefs and grudges and insults is wildly wrong," Flynn said.

While Dixon is in custody, officers are still searching for Holloway. He was sentenced in March to two years probation for accidentally shooting his brother. Police say Holloway has been on the run since April 21st when a warrant was issued for violating probation.