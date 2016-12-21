× Still have some energy to shovel? Packers need your help to clear Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — With the significant snowfall accumulation in the last two weeks, Lambeau Field will be in need of snow removal Thursday morning, December 22nd, in advance of Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

To get the stadium ready for the game, the Packers are inviting spirited, hearty shovelers – as many as 650 – to brave the elements and assist with the process.

Those interested are asked to report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and continuing through the day as needed.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $10 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.