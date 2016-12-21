WATCH: Whitefish Bay kids share their amazing water bottle flip Christmas-gram

WHITEFISH BAY — The children of a Whitefish Bay family are making a splash in social media this merry season with their own spin (or should we say flip) on a holiday classic.

The kids, ages four to 14 have become well known for their bottle flipping skills — and just published a video on their YouTube channel That’s Amazing. This latest video features the song “Carol of the Bells” — flipped with bottles.

Flipping the bottles are Tommy (sophomore), Maggie (freshman), Matthew (7th grade), Isabel (4th grade) and Colin (4 years old). The kids’ mother tells FOX6 News it took several days for the children to crank out this YouTube video — the hardest part being the editing.

If you recognize the kids of That’s Amazing, it might be because of the YouTube video below. It has racked up more than 18 million views.

The success the kids have had has even led to their being contacted by Japanese TV — and doing interviews with media in Japan via Facetime. They’ve even been featured in the Google – Year in Search 2016 YouTube video (about 1:15 in).