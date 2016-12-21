Waukesha County man pleads no contest to charges of arson, mistreatment of animals

Posted 12:55 pm, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 01:02PM, December 21, 2016
James Barbian

James Barbian

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 41-year-old James Barbian pleaded no contest on Wednesday, December 21st to charges of arson and mistreatment of animals causing death.

Barbian was believed to have set fire to his ex-wife’s home on Monday, May 2nd. The Fire Marshal ruled that fire was intentionally set. He wasn’t taken into custody until May 27th — when officers located his vehicle at a motel in Franklin.

Also on Wednesday, four other felony charges against Barbian including burglary and first degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed in this case.

Barbian is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2017.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s