Waukesha County man pleads no contest to charges of arson, mistreatment of animals

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 41-year-old James Barbian pleaded no contest on Wednesday, December 21st to charges of arson and mistreatment of animals causing death.

Barbian was believed to have set fire to his ex-wife’s home on Monday, May 2nd. The Fire Marshal ruled that fire was intentionally set. He wasn’t taken into custody until May 27th — when officers located his vehicle at a motel in Franklin.

Also on Wednesday, four other felony charges against Barbian including burglary and first degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed in this case.

Barbian is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2017.

