× Wisconsin DOJ says redistricting should wait until after appeal

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the state Legislature should not go about the task of redrawing legislative boundaries until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in the case.

The state filed its request Wednesday in federal court. It comes after federal judges last month declared the Republican-drawn legislative maps to be unconstitutional.

The court in its November ruling called on both the state and Democrats challenging the maps to recommend by Wednesday a plan for going forward.

The state Justice Department says the Court should enter an injunction allowing the Legislature to redraw the map. Doing that would allow the state to then appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

Those challenging the maps had not yet filed their recommendation as of late Wednesday afternoon.