Wrong-way driving detection equipment coming to 11 new locations in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE -- Additional wrong-way driving detection devices will be added in the Milwaukee area, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, December 21st.

According to the DOT, the new equipment will increase the number of locations where wrong-way driving incidents are detected by monitoring equipment.

The additional locations are a result of a partnership between the DOT and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

It's an effort to reduce and detect wrong-way drivers.

According to the DOT, the Statewide Traffic Operations Center provides 24-hour staffing to support the monitoring equipment and provide timely information to law enforcement and the public concerning wrong-way drivers.

The new locations will be coming online before the end of the 2016 and will be fully integrated into the system early in 2017.

The new locations for the equipment are: