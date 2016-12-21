× Young Development selected for MLK Milwaukee Public Library branch project

MILWAUKEE — Startup firm “Young Development Group” has been selected to lead the redevelopment of the Milwaukee Public Library branch on MLK Drive.

The firm is proposing a four-story building with a library branch on the first floor, retail space and 44 apartments on the upper levels.

The building would replace the existing Milwaukee Public Library branch at 310 W. Locust Street.

The new library is set to open in 2018.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.