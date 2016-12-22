Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

14-year-old Girl Scout receives Medal of Honor for saving paddle boarder in Door County

Posted 4:40 pm, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 04:42PM, December 22, 2016

DOOR COUNTY -- A 14-year-old Girl Scout from southeastern Wisconsin earned the "Girl Scouts National Lifesaving Medal of Honor" Thursday, December 22nd.

Sydney Gergen received the award after saving a paddle boarder in May.

Sydney Gergen

Sydney Gergen

Gergen and her mother were kayaking in Door County when they noticed a woman fall off her board.

After seeing her struggle in the water, Gergen went to help the woman safely back to land.

She is one of only 31 girls nationwide to receive the award this year.

Sydney Gergen

Sydney Gergen

Sydney Gergen

Sydney Gergen

It happened during a surprise presentation at her middle school.

Sydney Gergen

Sydney Gergen

The prestigious award has been a part of the Girl Scouts since the organization began in 1912.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s