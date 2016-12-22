14-year-old Girl Scout receives Medal of Honor for saving paddle boarder in Door County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOOR COUNTY -- A 14-year-old Girl Scout from southeastern Wisconsin earned the "Girl Scouts National Lifesaving Medal of Honor" Thursday, December 22nd.

Sydney Gergen received the award after saving a paddle boarder in May.

Gergen and her mother were kayaking in Door County when they noticed a woman fall off her board.

After seeing her struggle in the water, Gergen went to help the woman safely back to land.

She is one of only 31 girls nationwide to receive the award this year.

It happened during a surprise presentation at her middle school.

The prestigious award has been a part of the Girl Scouts since the organization began in 1912.