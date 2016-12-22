× 17-year-old accused in attack on corrections officer in Racine County Jail ordered committed for 16 years

RACINE COUNTY — 17-year-old Deonte Anderson, charged in connection with the alleged assault of a corrections officer inside the Racine County Jail in October has been found not guilty due to mental disease/defect.

Anderson faced one count of battery by prisoners, repeater.

He was in court on December 16th for a competency hearing. He was ordered committed to a state mental hospital for three years in connection with the battery by prisoners charge, and 13 years in connection with a separate case — to be served consecutively. He’ll spend a total of 16 years committed.

The attack on the corrections officer happened on October 17th — and was captured by surveillance cameras.

“We train for the unexpected. This was truly unexpected,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said of the alleged attack.

According to a criminal complaint, on that date, shortly before 11:00 p.m., a corrections officer assigned to assist in the transport of inmates from the shower room in intake to their cells, was escorting Anderson to his assigned cell in intake.

Anderson was being escorted by the arm by another corrections officer, and the officer who was attacked was behind them.

As Anderson was walking to his cell, the complaint indicates he suddenly stopped, and the corrections officer who was attacked saw Anderson clench his fist. He then allegedly turned toward the corrections officer and punched him in the jaw with a closed fist.

The corrections officer stumbled backwards and fell to the ground.

His chin was cut, and he reported a headache, and feeling dizzy. He was treated and released, and quickly returned to work.

“He’s embarrassed by what happened. He thinks he could’ve done something different. He was just at the wrong spot at the wrong time with the wrong inmate,” Sheriff Schmaling said.

Anderson was in jail in a case filed in July of 2016 — charging him with one count of armed robbery, repeater, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, repeater.

In November, he was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease/defect on the armed robbery charge.

The possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony was dismissed.