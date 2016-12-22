× $4.1 million coming to Milwaukee County to help the chronically homeless — a nearly $600K increase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County’s Housing Division will receive $4.1 million — in an effort to help the homeless.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Thursday, December 22nd said in a statement the money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it’s an increase of more than $580,000 over last year’s award.

Milwaukee County was awarded an additional $582,626 a year for rental assistance for chronically homeless families and individuals using the Housing First philosophy. This renewable funding — which was awarded as a Bonus Project — will help serve an approximately 62 additional households per year and will go a long way to declaring a functional zero for chronic homelessness, Abele said in the statement.

According to Abele’s Office, all new participants served through the Bonus Project funding, which will be available on April 1st, will also receive wraparound case management services as a part of the Housing Division’s existing partnerships.

“Last year, hundreds of vulnerable Milwaukeeans spent their holidays in shelters or on the streets. This year, 200 of those individuals will spend the season in a place of their own thanks to our Housing Division’s initiative to end chronic homelessness. This financial support from the federal government, especially the new source of renewable funding, is a major step towards continuing that progress,” Abele said.

Below is background information on Milwaukee County’s Housing Division and the effort to combat homelessness in Milwaukee County: