× Admirals chased off by Wolves, 8-4

Ivan Barbashev scored a pair of goals to help the Chicago Wolves to an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday night at Allstate Arena.

The Admirals took an early lead when Reid Boucher intercepted a clearing attempt right between the Wolves circles. He fired a quick shot into the net past Copley for his fourth goal of the season at 1:20 of the first period.

Milwaukee’s lead was short-lived. The Wolves scored the next three goals to take a 3-1 lead after the first period. Scooter Vaughan scored his third goal of the season at 2:46. Jordan Caron scored a power play goal at 8:12 and Ivan Barbashev lifted the puck into the net during a scramble in front of the Milwaukee net at 15:47.

The Ads tied the game with a pair of goals in the second period. First, Alex Carrier scored a power play goal with a shot from the middle of the blue line that eluded Copley. Trevor Smith and Pontus Aberg recorded the helpers.

Milwaukee’s Frederick Gaudreau scored a breakaway goal at 15:35 of the second period to knot the score at 3-3. Gaudreau’s goal was his fourth of the season.

The Wolves reclaimed the lead at 4:06 of the third period on another goal from Barbashev. Then Mackenzie MacEachern scored what proved to be the game-winner at 6:44 of the third period.

Milwaukee’s Trevor Smith made the score 5-4 at 9:24 with his ninth goal of the season assisted by Matt White and Justin Florek, but the Wolves Bryce Gervais scored at 10:18 to give the Wolves a two-goal cushion again.

Jordan Schmaltz and Gervais scored empty-net goals in the last two minutes to close the scoring.

The Admirals return home Mon., Dec. 26 to host Chicago at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena